Saudi approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for age group 5-11

CAIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Saudi Food and Drug Authority said on Wednesday it had given its approval to use Pfizer's PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine for those between five and eleven years of age.

The authority added in a statement its decision was "based on data provided by the company, which showed the vaccine met the special regulatory requirements".

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Peter Graff)

