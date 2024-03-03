Saudi and Kuwait jointly and only own entire Durra gas field - GCC communique

CAIRO, March 3 (Reuters) - A Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministerial meeting said on Sunday in a communique that the entire Durra gas field and its natural resources are jointly and only owned by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, the Saudi state news agency reported.

Iran has previously claimed a stake in the field and has called a Kuwaiti-Saudi Arabian agreement to develop it signed in 2022 "illegal".

