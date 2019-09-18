Saudi 2019 GDP growth to be "significantly less" than expected-FinMin

By Davide Barbuscia, Marwa Rashad and Hadeel Al Sayegh

RIYADH, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's economic growth in 2019 will be significantly less than what the kingdom had expected because of OPEC-led oil output cuts, but the attack on Aramco facilities had "zero" impact on revenue, the country's finance minister said on Wednesday.

"Total GDP going to be significantly less than what we have forecasted," Mohammed al-Jadaan told Reuters in an interview in Riyadh. "Real GDP will depend a lot on oil production in terms of oil and oil plus quotas."

He did not give any projections for 2019 GDP growth, but the International Monetary Fund has said the Saudi economy could grow 1.9% in 2019, slower than 2.2% in 2018.

