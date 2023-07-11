News & Insights

Saudi $2 bln financial support lifts Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds

Credit: REUTERS/BANDAR ALGALOUD/COURTESY OF SAUD

July 11, 2023 — 05:37 am EDT

Written by Libby George for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan's sovereign dollar bonds rallied as much as 1.8 cents on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb data, after the country's finance minister said the government had received $2 billion in financial support from Saudi Arabia.

Shorter-dated bonds enjoyed the biggest gains, with the 2024 issue rising to 77.75 cents on the dollar, having gained almost 30 cents from late-June lows.

Pakistan's bonds had a stellar rally since the heavily indebted nation said on June 30 it struck a last minute deal to unlock a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

(Reporting By Libby George, editing by Karin Strohecker)

((Libby.George@thomsonreuters.com; +44 07527 061331; Reuters Messaging: libby.george@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.