Saudi $2 bln financial support lifts Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan's sovereign dollar bonds rallied as much as 1.8 cents on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb data, after the country's finance minister said the government had received $2 billion in financial support from Saudi Arabia.

Shorter-dated bonds enjoyed the biggest gains, with the 2024 issue rising to 77.75 cents on the dollar, having gained almost 30 cents from late-June lows.

Pakistan's bonds had a stellar rally since the heavily indebted nation said on June 30 it struck a last minute deal to unlock a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

(Reporting By Libby George, editing by Karin Strohecker)

