Saucony's Strong Performance Poised to Propel WWW's Growth in 2025

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW delivered strong brand results in the second quarter of 2025, with Saucony leading the portfolio. The brand posted a 41.5% year-over-year revenue increase, achieving record sales and expanding the gross margin by 560 basis points. Growth was broad-based across regions and channels, supported by the performances of the running and lifestyle categories.



Key initiatives, such as the Run As One campaign and flagship store openings in Tokyo and London, strengthened consumer engagement and reinforced Saucony’s positioning at the intersection of performance and lifestyle.



Talking about other brands, Merrell’s revenues grew 10.7%, marking its fourth consecutive quarter of growth. The company also achieved nearly 600 basis points of gross-margin expansion. The brand’s focus on lighter, faster trail footwear drove strong demand, particularly for Moab Speed 2 and SpeedARC Matis. Expansion into lifestyle products, such as Jungle Moc and Red, paired with strategic initiatives in key cities like Tokyo, Paris and across EMEA markets, drove global momentum and strengthened market share gains.



Although Sweaty Betty’s revenues fell 6% year over year, it witnessed a gross margin expansion of more than 500 basis points. The brand strengthened its premium positioning through campaigns like Wear the Damn Shorts, prioritized the U.K. direct-to-consumer channel, enforced pricing discipline in the United States and advanced digital capabilities with a new app. Plans for international expansion through Wolverine’s distribution network aim to support further growth.



The Wolverine brand improved top-line revenues and expanded the gross margin by more than 400 basis points. Premium launches such as Rancher Pro and U.S.-built Workshop Wedge got huge customer response. The brand introduced its new Infinity System work boot, its most advanced comfort technology, designed to deliver exceptional cushioning and energy support compared to leading work boots. Stronger marketing, storytelling and wholesale engagement continue to reposition the brand for sustained growth.



Overall, Wolverine’s second-quarter performance highlights strong growth from Saucony and Merrell, as well as sequential improvement from Sweaty Betty and Wolverine. Focused innovation, global brand activations and disciplined distribution are positioning the portfolio for profitable, sustainable growth in the quarters ahead.

How DECK, TPR & URBN Stack Up Against WWW

Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK, Tapestry, Inc. TPR and Urban Outfitters Inc. URBN are the key footwear companies competing with Wolverine in brand innovation.



Deckers’ flagship brands, HOKA and UGG, powered strong first-quarter fiscal 2026 results. HOKA rose 19.8% year over year to $653.1 million on innovation, wholesale expansion and global reach, while UGG grew 18.9% to $265.1 million with lifestyle resonance and product momentum. Deckers delivered record net sales of $964.5 million, up 16.9% year over year, leveraging operational excellence and disciplined execution to strengthen premium footwear leadership.



Tapestry’s brand portfolio delivered solid performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, with net sales reflecting an 8.3% year-over-year increase. Coach led with a 14% sales increase to $1.43 billion, mirroring strong global demand and brand strength. Kate Spade posted a 13% decline to $252.6 million, while Stuart Weitzman slipped 10% to $45.5 million. Overall, growth was anchored by Coach, underscoring its role as Tapestry’s primary growth driver.



URBN’s brand portfolio, comprising Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement and Nuuly, showcased strong performance in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, with all brands delivering positive comps. Urban Outfitters marked its second consecutive positive comps, while Nuuly saw a 53.2% jump in net sales due to a 48.1% rise in average active subscribers from the prior-year quarter.

