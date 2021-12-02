Satya Nadella Is The Chairman & CEO of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) And They Just Sold 53% Of Their Shares

Some Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman & CEO, Satya Nadella, recently sold a substantial US$285m worth of stock at a price of US$340 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 53%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Microsoft

In fact, the recent sale by Satya Nadella was the biggest sale of Microsoft shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$330. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In total, Microsoft insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:MSFT Insider Trading Volume December 2nd 2021

Insider Ownership of Microsoft

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Microsoft insiders own 0.06% of the company, worth about US$1.5b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Microsoft Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Microsoft is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Microsoft and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

