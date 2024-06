Starbucks (SBUX) has provided an announcement.

Satya Nadella has stepped down from his position on the Board of Directors of Starbucks Corporation, prompting an immediate reduction in the board’s size. His departure and the board’s downsizing both took effect on May 30, 2024.

See more data about SBUX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.