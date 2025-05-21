$SATX Earnings Preview: Recent $SATX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$SATX ($SATX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,570,000 and earnings of -$0.12 per share.
$SATX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $SATX stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. removed 125,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $191,250
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 79,894 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,872
- BLUE OWL CAPITAL HOLDINGS LP removed 50,794 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,952
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 42,839 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,543
- STATE OF WYOMING added 25,449 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,538
- TUTTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 21,244 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,503
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 18,306 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,967
