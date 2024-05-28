Saturn Oil & Gas Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Saturn Oil & Gas (TSE:SOIL) has released an update.

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. has announced the successful approval of all proposed matters at its Annual General and Special Meeting, with a 63.34% shareholder turnout. Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the elected board of eight directors and other key resolutions, including the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditor and the company’s continuance into the jurisdiction of Alberta.

