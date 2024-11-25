Saturn Metals Reports Successful AGM Outcomes

Saturn Metals Ltd. (AU:STN) has released an update.

Saturn Metals Limited (ASX: STN) successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and approval of incentive options and performance rights plans. These outcomes signal continued confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

