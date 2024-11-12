News & Insights

Saturn Metals Reports Promising Apollo Hill Drilling Results

November 12, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Saturn Metals Ltd. (AU:STN) has released an update.

Saturn Metals Limited has reported promising drilling results from its Apollo Hill Gold Project, showing the potential for resource development with significant gold intersections. The ongoing drilling program aims to enhance the mineral resource, currently estimated at 1.84 million ounces, with further updates expected later this year. Investors in thegold marketmight find these developments intriguing as Saturn Metals continues its exploration efforts across a vast land package.

