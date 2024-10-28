Saturn Metals Ltd. Announces Key Annual Meeting

Saturn Metals Ltd. (AU:STN) has released an update.

Saturn Metals Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 26, 2024, where shareholders will review financial reports and consider key resolutions, including the re-adoption of the company’s Employee Incentive Option & Performance Rights Plan. This meeting is a significant event for investors interested in the company’s strategic direction and financial health.

