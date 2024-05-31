News & Insights

Stocks

Saturn Metals Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

May 31, 2024 — 01:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Saturn Metals Ltd. (AU:STN) has released an update.

Saturn Metals Limited has announced the issuance of new unquoted equity securities, including 450,000 options exercisable at $0.40 expiring in May 2027, and 4,275,000 performance rights expiring in November 2026. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and will not be listed on the ASX.

For further insights into AU:STN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.