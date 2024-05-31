Saturn Metals Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

Saturn Metals Ltd. (AU:STN) has released an update.

Saturn Metals Limited has announced the issuance of new unquoted equity securities, including 450,000 options exercisable at $0.40 expiring in May 2027, and 4,275,000 performance rights expiring in November 2026. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and will not be listed on the ASX.

