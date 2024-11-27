Saturn Metals Issues 3.1 Million Unlisted Options

Saturn Metals Ltd. (AU:STN) has released an update.

Saturn Metals Ltd. has announced the issuance of 3.1 million unlisted options, each exercisable at $0.32 and set to expire in November 2027. This move could indicate the company’s strategic plans for future growth and investor engagement. Such developments are often watched closely by those interested in stock market opportunities and potential returns.

