Saturn Metals Initiates Trading Halt Amid Incident

Saturn Metals Ltd. (AU:STN) has released an update.
Saturn Metals Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities due to an upcoming announcement concerning a site incident. This halt will remain in effect until the company releases the announcement or trading resumes on December 10, 2024. Investors are advised to stay tuned for further developments that may impact the stock’s performance.
