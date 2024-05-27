News & Insights

Stocks

Saturn Metals’ Apollo Hill Shows High Gold Recovery

May 27, 2024 — 08:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Saturn Metals Ltd. (AU:STN) has released an update.

Saturn Metals Ltd. has reported promising results from metallurgical testing at its Apollo Hill Gold Project, indicating high gold recoveries using low-cost heap leach processing. With an average recovery of 88% from samples, the company highlights the deposit’s economic potential and its suitability for bulk mining. The findings support Saturn’s strategy towards efficient gold production and may lead to improved mining efficiency and economies of scale.

For further insights into AU:STN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.