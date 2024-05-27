Saturn Metals’ Apollo Hill Shows High Gold Recovery

Saturn Metals Ltd. (AU:STN) has released an update.

Saturn Metals Ltd. has reported promising results from metallurgical testing at its Apollo Hill Gold Project, indicating high gold recoveries using low-cost heap leach processing. With an average recovery of 88% from samples, the company highlights the deposit’s economic potential and its suitability for bulk mining. The findings support Saturn’s strategy towards efficient gold production and may lead to improved mining efficiency and economies of scale.

