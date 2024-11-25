Saturn Metals Announces Director’s Interest Change

Saturn Metals Ltd. (AU:STN) has released an update.

Saturn Metals Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, as Adrian Goldstone’s 500,000 share options, which were exercisable at $0.80 per share, have expired unexercised as of November 22, 2024. This adjustment reflects a reduction in his indirect holdings, emphasizing the importance of monitoring director’s interests for investors keeping an eye on stock performance and management decisions.

