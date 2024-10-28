Saturn Metals Affirms Governance Commitment

Saturn Metals Ltd. (AU:STN) has released an update.

Saturn Metals Ltd. has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 2024, which adheres to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles. The statement, available on their website, highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and accountability in its management and oversight practices. With these disclosures, Saturn Metals aims to assure investors of its robust governance framework.

