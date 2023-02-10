Satterfield Thomas A Jr Increases Position in Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)

Fintel reports that Satterfield Thomas A Jr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.86MM shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (SFE). This represents 11.39% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 9, 2022 they reported 1.68MM shares and 10.22% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.83% and an increase in total ownership of 1.17% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safeguard Scientifics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFE is 0.14%, a decrease of 3.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.06% to 8,565K shares. The put/call ratio of SFE is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 1,199K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yakira Capital Management holds 1,154K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFE by 20.05% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 1,104K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares, representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFE by 9.68% over the last quarter.

Almitas Capital holds 713K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CM Management holds 672K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Background Information

Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. Currently, Safeguard is pursuing a focused strategy to value-maximize and monetize its ownership interests over a multiyear time frame to drive shareholder value.

