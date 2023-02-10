Satterfield Thomas A Jr Increases Position in Ark Restaurants (ARKR)

Fintel reports that Satterfield Thomas A Jr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.55MM shares of Ark Restaurants Corp (ARKR). This represents 15.29% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 10, 2022 they reported 0.38MM shares and 10.74% of the company, an increase in shares of 44.30% and an increase in total ownership of 4.55% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ark Restaurants. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARKR is 0.11%, an increase of 30.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 666K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

CM Management holds 185K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARKR by 2.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFFVX - U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 41K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 14.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARKR by 24.51% over the last quarter.

Verdad Advisers holds 40K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ark Restaurants Background Information

Ark Restaurants owns and operates 20 restaurants and bars, 17 fast food concepts and catering operations primarily in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, Nevada and the gulf coast of Alabama. Five restaurants are located in New York City, two are located in Washington, D.C., five are located in Las Vegas, Nevada, three are located in Atlantic City, New Jersey, three are located on the east coast of Florida and two are located on the Gulf Coast of Alabama. The Las Vegas operations include four restaurants within the New York-New York Hotel & Casino Resort and operation of the hotel's room service, banquet facilities, employee dining room and six food court concepts and one restaurant within the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. In Atlantic City, New Jersey, the Company operates a restaurant and a bar in the Resorts Atlantic City Hotel and Casino and a restaurant in the Tropicana Hotel and Casino. The operation at the Foxwoods Resort Casino consists of one fast food concept. The Florida operations include the Rustic Inn in Dania Beach, Shuckers in Jensen Beach and JB's on the Beach in Deerfield Beach, and the operation of four fast food facilities in Tampa and six fast food facilities in Hollywood, each at a Hard Rock Hotel and Casino operated by the Seminole Indian Tribe at these locations. In Alabama, the Company operates two Original Oyster Houses, one in Gulf Shores and one in Spanish Fort.

