Satterfield Thomas A Jr Increases Position in Angion Biomedica (ANGN)

Fintel reports that Satterfield Thomas A Jr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.21MM shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN). This represents 7.35% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 19, 2022 they reported 1.57MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 40.57% and an increase in total ownership of 2.05% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 118.57% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Angion Biomedica is $1.53. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $1.58. The average price target represents an increase of 118.57% from its latest reported closing price of $0.70.

The projected annual revenue for Angion Biomedica is $8MM, a decrease of 72.91%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Angion Biomedica. This is a decrease of 54 owner(s) or 49.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANGN is 0.02%, an increase of 84.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.19% to 5,372K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bvf holds 1,071K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,066K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,131K shares, representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGN by 1.78% over the last quarter.

CM Management holds 732K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares, representing an increase of 18.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANGN by 15.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 516K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 641K shares, representing a decrease of 24.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGN by 32.33% over the last quarter.

Park West Asset Management holds 371K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing an increase of 79.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANGN by 396.09% over the last quarter.

Angion Biomedica Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Angion Biomedica Corp. is committed to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients suffering from acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases for which there are no approved medicines or where existing approved medicines have limitations. Angion’s lead product candidate, ANG-3777, is a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) mimetic currently being evaluating in a Phase 3 registration trial for delayed graft function in patients undergoing deceased donor kidney transplantation, a Phase 2 trial in cardiac-surgery associated acute kidney injury, and a Phase 2 trial in patients with COVID-19 related pneumonia at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome. Angion is also currently evaluating ANG-3070, a tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic disease, in Phase 1. Additionally, Angion has preclinical programs for a rho kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor and a CYP11B2 (aldosterone synthase) inhibitor.

