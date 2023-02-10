Satterfield Thomas A Jr Increases Position in Alico (ALCO)

Fintel reports that Satterfield Thomas A Jr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.52MM shares of Alico, Inc. (ALCO). This represents 6.84% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.46MM shares and 6.06% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.63% and an increase in total ownership of 0.78% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.01% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alico is $32.64. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 24.01% from its latest reported closing price of $26.32.

The projected annual revenue for Alico is $107MM, an increase of 22.24%. The projected annual EPS is $0.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alico. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALCO is 0.10%, a decrease of 7.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.06% to 4,057K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 201K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares, representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALCO by 10.46% over the last quarter.

CM Management holds 190K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing an increase of 7.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALCO by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Towerview holds 152K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 57.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALCO by 121.21% over the last quarter.

Uniplan Investment Counsel holds 147K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALCO by 13.16% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 133K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALCO by 18.55% over the last quarter.

Alico Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation's largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which includes environmental services, land leasing and related support operations.

