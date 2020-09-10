Satsuma Pharma: STS101 Fails To Meet Statistical Significance On Co-primary Endpoints

(RTTNews) - Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (STSA) announced topline results from its phase 3 EMERGE efficacy trial of STS101 powder as an acute treatment for migraine. The company said topline data from the study did not show statistically significant differences between either dosage strength of STS101 and placebo on co-primary endpoints of freedom from pain and most bothersome symptom at two hours post-administration. STS101 was well-tolerated in the trial.

The company said analysis of EMERGE trial data is ongoing, and it expects to provide a detailed update on its business plans after these analyses are completed.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing STS101. Shares of Satsuma Pharma were down 83% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.