$SATS stock is up 45% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SATS stock has now risen 45% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $198,912,993 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SATS:
$SATS Insider Trading Activity
$SATS insiders have traded $SATS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SATS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DEAN MANSON (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $150,250
$SATS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $SATS stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 4,410,496 shares (-21.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,820,487
- SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,190,726 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,167,625
- GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 1,789,238 shares (+824.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,768,708
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,713,729 shares (+97.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,837,187
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,599,496 shares (-69.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,915,107
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,413,813 shares (+467.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,165,336
- DIAMETER CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 999,000 shares (+19.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,554,420
$SATS Government Contracts
We have seen $43,430 of award payments to $SATS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SATELLITE SERVICES IN SUPPORT OF THE VIRGIN ISLANDS. PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE JULY 5, 2024, THROUGH OCTOBER 4,...: $43,430
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.