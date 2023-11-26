SATS (SGX:S58) Price Target Increased by 11.14% to 3.21

The average one-year price target for SATS (SGX:S58) has been revised to 3.21 / share. This is an increase of 11.14% from the prior estimate of 2.89 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.79 to a high of 4.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.26% from the latest reported closing price of 2.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in SATS. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S58 is 0.08%, an increase of 0.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.42% to 71,062K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 14,716K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,196K shares, representing an increase of 17.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S58 by 10.92% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,298K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,097K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S58 by 6.63% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,702K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,531K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S58 by 10.67% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,666K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,840K shares, representing an increase of 14.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S58 by 25.03% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 4,712K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,833K shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S58 by 10.61% over the last quarter.

