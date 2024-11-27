SATS Ltd. Streamlines Decision-Making by Dissolving EXCO

SATS (SG:S58) has released an update.

SATS Ltd. has dissolved its Executive Committee to streamline governance and enhance decision-making efficiency. The responsibilities previously managed by the Executive Committee will now be handled by the Audit Committee and the Board itself. This strategic move aims to promote faster and more effective decision-making within the company.

