SATS in talks to buy Worldwide Flight Services in reported $3 bln deal

Sept 21 (Reuters) - In-flight catering services firm SATS Ltd SATS.SI on Wednesday confirmed that discussions are ongoing for a potential acquisition of air cargo logistics company Worldwide Flight Services.

Bloomberg and local media reported earlier in the day that the deal could be worth as much as $3 billion.

SATS, however, has said that definitive terms for a potential acquisition have not been reached yet.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

