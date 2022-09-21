Oil
SATS

SATS in talks to buy Worldwide Flight Services in reported $3 bln deal

Contributor
Harish Sridharan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

In-flight catering services firm SATS Ltd on Wednesday confirmed that discussions are ongoing for a potential acquisition of air cargo logistics company Worldwide Flight Services.

Sept 21 (Reuters) - In-flight catering services firm SATS Ltd SATS.SI on Wednesday confirmed that discussions are ongoing for a potential acquisition of air cargo logistics company Worldwide Flight Services.

Bloomberg and local media reported earlier in the day that the deal could be worth as much as $3 billion.

SATS, however, has said that definitive terms for a potential acquisition have not been reached yet.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SATS

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular