Cryptocurrencies

SatoshiPay to Become First User of German Bank’s Euro Stablecoin

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published

Cryptocurrency payments provider SatoshiPay has inked a deal with German bank Bankhaus von der Heydt to become the first user of its recently revealed euro-backed stablecoin (EURB).

  • Announced Tuesday by SatoshiPay investor Blue Star Capital, the payments firm plans to integrate the regulatory complaint EURB into its cross border money transfer service called DTransfer.
  • Bankhaus von der Heydt, an institution established in 1754, partnered with Bitbond to launch its euro-backed stablecoin on Stellar last week.
  • Bitbond played a role in the development and integration of EURB, while Bankhaus von der Heydt provides its banking infrastructure and regulatory framework.
  • U.K. based Blue Star, which has a 27.7% stake in the company, said the addition of EURB would be good for SatoshiPay users.
  • Bankhaus von der Heydt brings “a stable on and off-ramp for EURB transactions with instant EUR-based bank transfers within the Single Euro Payments Area,” according to the announcement.

See also: Stellar Throws SatoshiPay a $550K Lifeline After Coronavirus Knocks Out Series A

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017

    Chainalysis Chief Economist Phillip Gradwel joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017.

    Dec 1, 2020

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular