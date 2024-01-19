Satoshi Tweets 'Hello World': Is Bitcoin's Inventor Back? Crypto Community Laughs It Off

The @satoshi X (formerly Twitter) account tweeted "Hello world." on the afternoon of Jan.18 but failed to generate any speculation about whether Satoshi Nakamoto, the long-lost inventor of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), has reappeared.

What Happened: The cryptocurrency community immediately identified the tweet as an attempted publicity stunt.

The Community Notes below the tweet pointed out that Craig Wright, who had been unsuccessfully claiming to be Bitcoin's inventor, at one point controlled the account but possibly lost access to it later.

The note added: “This account has nothing to do with Bitcoin or it's anonymous creator.”

The account, which uses the @satoshi handle, was created in May 2018, long after Satoshi Nakamoto disappeared. All earlier tweets have been deleted from the account.

Why It Matters: The cryptocurrency community laughed off the incident, with some quipping Satoshi is here to increase the supply. "Hi Satashi when you gonna increase that supply and laugh at us?," joked "Shitcoin maxi" Eric Cryptoman.

In a CNBC interview on Wednesday, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon casually commented “Satashi” is going to come, and all Bitcoins are going to be erased. He said, “How the hell [do] you know it’s going to stop at 21?" His mispronunciation of Satoshi amused the cryptocurrency community.

Shibetoshi Nakamoto, the account of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) creator Billy Markus, joked: “o no satashi is back and gonna change the parameters.”

Another X user pointed out the account was purchased by Wright, who could not move a “single Bitcoin from the genesis block because he's full of shit. Do not trust anything this account does or says.”

What's Next: The last time that @satoshi account came alive was in October 2023, when it stated Bitcoin was a predicate machine. The account also said that over the upcoming months, different aspects will be explored not exclusively mentioned in the white paper. The tweet is deleted now.

The community is anxiously awaiting the impact of the upcoming Bitcoin halving, as Bitcoin continues to sell off. It is currently trading below $41,000, following the anticipated ETF launch.

