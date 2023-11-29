Satoshi Orderbook Saturn Raises $500,000 in Pre-Seed Funding Round

Saturn, a non-custodial peer-to-peer orderbook for satoshis, has successfully concluded its pre-seed funding round, securing over $500,000 in investments, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

This raise was accomplished under the leadership of venture capital firm Big Brain Holdings, alongside the valued participation from UTXO Management, Kelsier Ventures, BOOGLE Syndicate, and various strategic web3 angel investors.

"We are honoured to partner with such prestigious entities in the financial and technological sectors," Saturn's official X (Twitter) account, stated. "Their combined industry knowledge, expertise, and networks are indispensable to our mission. This investment does not merely represent financial backing; it embodies a shared belief in a Bitcoin-centric future and the role Saturn will play in shaping it."

The funding round is to support Saturn's mission to redefine possibilities within the realm of Bitcoin. These investments aim to propel the development of new infrastructure tailored to foster a seamless ecosystem for fungible tokens on the Bitcoin network.

“I see a future where Bitcoin can onboard millions of users to Bitcoin, bringing a fungible token experience that is familiar to that of an experience on Ethereum or Solana,” said Hex, Founder of Saturn.

For further information about Saturn and its journey ahead, interested parties can reach out to the company here.

Disclaimer: UTXO Management's parent company, BTC Inc., is also the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine.

