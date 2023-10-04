'Satoshi Nakamoto' Handle Tweets 2024 Halving Will Pave The Way For Transaction Fee Supremacy: 'They Want To Silence You'

The elusive Satoshi Nakamoto X handle, which had been absent from the public eye for five years, has resurfaced with another tweet this week.

What Happened: The latest tweet from the account, claims to belong to the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

Bitcoin was created for everyone. The next halving is an important predicted occurrence when transaction fees are meant to start to supplant the mining subsidy. There are many who do not want you to know the truth. It is not that they want to silence this account. They want…

— Satoshi Nakamoto (@satoshi) October 3, 2023

The @satoshi handle tweeted , “Bitcoin was created for everyone. The next halving is an important predicted occurrence when transaction fees are meant to start to supplant the mining subsidy. There are many who do not want you to know the truth. It is not that they want to silence this account. They want to silence you. 2024 is the year of the Dragon.”

Bitcoin halving is a predetermined event that occurs approximately every four years where the mining rewards for validating transactions are cut in half. This reduction in block rewards aims to control the inflation rate of Bitcoin and maintain its scarcity. The next Bitcoin halving is scheduled to occur in April 2024.

Why It Matters: Bitcoin enthusiasts and members of the cryptocurrency community have been eager to unravel the mystery surrounding the true identity of Nakamoto. Since the creation of Bitcoin in 2008, speculations about the real person or group behind the pseudonym have abounded, yet a definitive answer has eluded the public.

Christen Ager-Hanssen, former CEO of nChain, a blockchain research firm, has publicly claimed that “the account has been taken over by Craig” Wright, a controversial figure who has made repeated claims of being the true Nakamoto. Ager-Hanssen went on to suggest that the previous owner of the account was an ardent supporter of Craig Wright, known as @andyrowe on Twitter.

However, the actual identity of the current controller of the @satoshi X handle remains unverified.

Shortly after the tweet from the @satoshi Twitter handle, Bitcoin SV (BSV), a cryptocurrency that branched off from Bitcoin on Tuesday experienced a significant surge in value. BSV saw a 20% increase in price.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $27,362.22, down 0.86% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo via Shutterstock

