SatixFy Names Nir Barkan Acting CEO - Quick Facts

May 30, 2023 — 08:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) announced the appointment of Nir Barkan as Acting Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2023. He replaces the current CEO, Ido Gur.

Nir Barkan previously served as SatixFy's Chief Commercial Officer from 2014 until 2018. Prior to rejoining SatixFy, from 2018 to 2023, Barkan was a Co-Founder, Group CTO and the General Manager as well as a Director of Curvalux.

Yoav Leibovitch, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, said: "We believe that his solid technological and business background, coupled with his deep understanding of our industry, make him a solid fit for the leadership role at Satixfy."

