Satixfy Communications signs development, license agreement with MDA Space

October 22, 2024 — 08:50 am EDT

SatixFy Communications (SATX) announced that it has signed a software development and license agreement with MDA Space, a provider of advanced technology and services to the global space industry. Under the agreement, SatixFy will provide the modem and beamforming software for the SatixFy chipsets to be used in digital satellite broadband Low Earth Orbit Constellation, or LEO, payloads. It will also provide SatixFy’s software licenses and a development kit to support MDA Space deliveries to customers. The full contract price is $9M, comprised of $6M for delivery of the software solution with a license to support an existing MDA Space customer and $3M for a further license to support future customers. Furthermore, the contract allows for MDA Space to retain an option to be granted access to a part of the code related specifically to the data plane for a further $4M.

