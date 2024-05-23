News & Insights

SatixFy Communications Announces Upcoming Shareholder Meeting

May 23, 2024 — 04:57 pm EDT

SatixFy Communications (SATX) has released an update.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. has announced its Annual and Special General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for June 27, 2024, with key agenda items including the re-appointment of its auditor, re-election of directors, and approval of the CEO’s compensation terms. Shareholders of record by June 3, 2024, can vote in person or by proxy, with the Board recommending a vote ‘FOR’ all proposed resolutions. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholders’ votes, whether held directly or in ‘street name,’ to ensure all proposals are fairly represented.

