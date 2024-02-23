Satin Creditcare Network (NSEI:SATIN) Price Target Increased by 15.63% to 377.40

The average one-year price target for Satin Creditcare Network (NSEI:SATIN) has been revised to 377.40 / share. This is an increase of 15.63% from the prior estimate of 326.40 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 373.70 to a high of 388.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.81% from the latest reported closing price of 248.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Satin Creditcare Network. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SATIN is 0.01%, an increase of 49.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.63% to 553K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 261K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SATIN by 35.05% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 123K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 63K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 20.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SATIN by 61.71% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 53K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 23.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SATIN by 115.60% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 22K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

