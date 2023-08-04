Satin Creditcare Network (NSE:SATIN) Price Target Increased by 190.91% to 326.40

The average one-year price target for Satin Creditcare Network (NSE:SATIN) has been revised to 326.40 / share. This is an increase of 190.91% from the prior estimate of 112.20 dated November 10, 2021.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 323.20 to a high of 336.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.74% from the latest reported closing price of 215.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Satin Creditcare Network. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SATIN is 0.00%, an increase of 2.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.21% to 320K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 234K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 45K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SATIN by 12.30% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 22K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

