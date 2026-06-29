Satellos' SAT-3247 Wins FDA Fast Track Status For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Satellos Bioscience Inc. (MSLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track Designation to SAT-3247 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, or DMD.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a rare X-linked progressive neuromuscular disorder caused by mutations in the DMD gene, resulting in the absence of dystrophin, a protein essential for maintaining muscle structure and function. This disease is characterized by progressive skeletal muscle degeneration and loss of mobility.

SAT-3247 is an investigational, oral, small-molecule drug designed to target Adapter Associated Kinase 1 or AAK1 protein to promote muscle regeneration in DMD and other degenrative muscle diseases or injury conditions.

The company is currently evaluating SAT-3247 in the ongoing Phase 2 BASECAMP and TRAILHEAD trial in children and adults with Duchenne. Additional data from both the studies are expected in the second half of 2026.

BASECAMP study is a Phase 2 trial evaluating SAT-3247 in 51 ambulatory boys with DMD aged between 7 and 9 years. The primary endpoints include safety, tolerability and dynamometry, while secondary endpoints include assessment of SAT-3247's impact on muscle quality, function and regeneration.

TRAILHEAD trial is a 12-month, open-label Phase 2 study evaluating long-term safety, efficacy and sustained functional benefit of SAT-3247 in adults with DMD.

As of March 31, 2026, Satellos reported cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $69.9 million, which the company believes is sufficient to fund ongoing operations.

Satellos Biosciences is currently trading at $7.89, up 11.44%.

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