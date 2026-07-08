Satellos Releases Promising Interim Data From Phase 2 TRAILHEAD For SAT-3247 In DMD; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Satellos Biosciences Inc. (MSLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Wednesday reported six-month interim data from the Phase 2 TRAILHEAD study for SAT-3247 in treating Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) is a rare genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle loss. Patients are often diagnosed at birth and face a lifetime of mobility issues as muscle tissue slowly seizes and loses contraction and expansion abilities. The X chromosome-linked disease inordinately effects males and can be addressed to an extent through various gene therapies.

SAT-3247 is an oral, small molecule drug candidate developed using the company's proprietary MyoReGenX platform to regenerate skeletal muscle lost due to DMD and other muscle disorders. The drug targets the AAK1 protein that regulates the body's natural muscle repair, thus establishing a dystrophin-independent pathway.

The Phase 2 TRAILHEAD trial plans to enrol 30 male patients of DMD and with a planned SAT-3247 dose of 60 mg on a 5 days on/2 days off regimen. The 12-month study has a planned primary endpoint of evaluating long-term safety and tolerability of the drug, as well as changes in fat fraction of the biceps brachii muscle measured by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Mean creatinine kinase (CK) declined 38%, indicative of clinically meaningful results as CK levels signal improved energy levels of muscle cells.

Following 6 months of treatment with 4 participants, the study found that treated participants showed a measurable decline in muscle fat fraction from 49.7% at the baseline to 46%. All four participants showed an increase in TE99C, a measure of maximum effort in the upper limbs, with a mean improvement of 34%.

The company plans to activate clinical sites in the U.S. for the TRAILHEAD trial in the third quarter of this year.

The global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 BASECAMP is also due to complete enrolment by the third quarter of 2026. The study will be conducted on male DMD patients aged 7 to 9 years old to establish safety and tolerability of SAT-3247 in pediatric participants.

MSLE is currently trading at $9.30, up 13.56%.

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