Satellos Bioscience Strengthens Board with Key Appointment

November 14, 2024 — 07:59 am EST

Satellos Bioscience (TSE:MSCL) has released an update.

Satellos Bioscience has appointed Stephanie Brown to its Board of Directors, bringing her extensive experience in the biopharma industry to the company. Brown’s expertise in product commercialization and organizational growth aligns with Satellos’ mission to develop innovative treatments for muscle diseases. Her leadership is expected to drive Satellos’ growth and advancement in the biotech sector.

