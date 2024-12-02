News & Insights

Satellos Bioscience to Host Duchenne Investor Webinar

December 02, 2024 — 08:05 am EST

Satellos Bioscience (TSE:MSCL) has released an update.

Satellos Bioscience is set to participate in a live investor webinar discussing Duchenne muscular dystrophy with key opinion leaders. The event will highlight the need for innovative treatments and Satellos’ small molecule approach targeting muscle regeneration. Attendees will have the chance to engage with experts and explore new insights into the disease.

