Satellogic Slashes Workforce to Cut Costs

May 24, 2024 — 04:58 pm EDT

Satellogic (SATL) has released an update.

Satellogic Inc. has announced a workforce reduction of 34 employees, equating to about 13% of its employee base, as part of its cost-cutting and spending control measures. The company is adjusting its workforce in alignment with its operational needs and continuing efforts for financial efficiency.

