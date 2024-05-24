Satellogic Slashes Workforce to Cut Costs

Satellogic (SATL) has released an update.

Satellogic Inc. has announced a workforce reduction of 34 employees, equating to about 13% of its employee base, as part of its cost-cutting and spending control measures. The company is adjusting its workforce in alignment with its operational needs and continuing efforts for financial efficiency.

