Satellogic (SATL) Price Target Increased by 10.45% to 6.20

The average one-year price target for Satellogic (NasdaqCM:SATL) has been revised to $6.20 / share. This is an increase of 10.45% from the prior estimate of $5.61 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.93% from the latest reported closing price of $6.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Satellogic. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 34.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SATL is 0.05%, an increase of 4.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.82% to 69,145K shares. The put/call ratio of SATL is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Liberty 77 Capital holds 20,000K shares representing 15.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 13,381K shares representing 10.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 9,000K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Softbank Group holds 2,583K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Weiss Asset Management holds 2,167K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.