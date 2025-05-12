Satellogic Inc. Secures Multi-Million Dollar Agreement for Rapid Satellite Imagery Services in Asia Pacific

Satellogic signs a multi-million dollar agreement for rapid satellite imagery delivery and increased customer control via its Aleph platform.

Satellogic has secured a multi-million dollar agreement with a customer in the Asia Pacific region, indicating strong demand for its Earth observation services.

The agreement allows for rapid and flexible imaging tasking, enhancing customer access to high-resolution satellite imagery for critical applications.

By leveraging the Aleph platform, customers can manage their own imagery collections, providing them unprecedented control and reducing costs associated with traditional satellite ownership.

This partnership emphasizes Satellogic's commitment to delivering cutting-edge satellite solutions and highlights its capability to meet growing global geospatial demands.

Significant risks associated with executed contracts are highlighted, such as revenue generation uncertainty and dependence on third parties for satellite launches and components, which could impact operational stability.

The existence of substantial doubt regarding the company's ability to continue as a going concern raises concerns about financial health and sustainability.

Forward-looking statements are heavily qualified by a lengthy disclaimer, indicating potential volatility and unpredictability in achieving stated objectives and revenue expectations.

What is Satellogic's recent agreement about?

Satellogic has signed a multi-million dollar deal with an Asia Pacific customer for rapid tasking of satellite imagery.

How does the Aleph platform benefit users?

The Aleph platform allows customers to autonomously schedule and manage their imagery collections, enhancing flexibility and control.

What applications does the satellite imagery support?

Satellogic's imagery supports various critical applications, including climate change monitoring, energy supply management, and food security solutions.

When was Satellogic founded?

Satellogic was founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, becoming a pioneer in geospatial services.

What is Satellogic's mission?

Satellogic aims to democratize access to geospatial data to help address significant global challenges through high-resolution imagery.

$SATL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $SATL stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DAVIDSON, N.C., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), a leader in high-resolution Earth observation data, announced today it has entered into a multi-million dollar agreement with an Asia Pacific customer.





The agreement provides the customer with rapid, flexible tasking of Satellogic’s NewSat constellation, enabling prompt delivery of imagery to support a range of applications. This agreement underscores the value and reliability of Satellogic’s satellite imagery for critical applications.





The agreement enables the customer to leverage Satellogic’s Aleph platform, a cutting-edge self-service interface that empowers customers to schedule and manage their own imagery collections. This direct access and control over a world-class high-resolution constellation allows users to realize the benefits of constellation ownership without the associated high costs.





“With Satellogic’s Aleph platform, organizations are gaining unprecedented control over their geospatial needs,” said Mark Carmichael, VP of Imagery and Data at Satellogic. “Our self-service platform for high-resolution, on-demand imagery empowers users to drive a more proactive, responsive, and resilient posture.”





Satellogic remains committed to delivering cutting-edge satellite solutions for customers and is proud to introduce Aleph to accelerate data delivery and meet the growing global demands.





For more information, please visit:



www.satellogic.com









About Satellogic







Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is creating and continuously enhancing the first scalable, fully automated EO platform with the ability to remap the entire planet at both high-frequency and high-resolution, providing accessible and affordable solutions for customers.





Satellogic’s mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform of high-resolution images to help solve the world’s most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at the lowest cost in the industry.





With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point.





To learn more, please visit:



http://www.satellogic.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intends”, “may”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “should”, “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Satellogic’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Satellogic. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Satellogic. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to generate revenue as expected, (ii) our ability to effectively market and sell our EO services and to convert contracted revenues and our pipeline of potential contracts into actual revenues, (iii) risks related to the secured convertible notes, (iv) the potential loss of one or more of our largest customers, (v) the considerable time and expense related to our sales efforts and the length and unpredictability of our sales cycle, (vi) risks and uncertainties associated with contracts, (vii) risk related to our pricing structure, (viii) our ability to scale production of our satellites as planned, (ix) unforeseen risks, challenges and uncertainties related to our expansion into new business lines, (x) our dependence on third parties to transport and launch our satellites into space, (xi) our reliance on third-party vendors and manufacturers to build and provide certain satellite components, products, or services, (xii) our dependence on ground station and cloud-based computing infrastructure operated by third parties for value-added services, and any errors, disruption, performance problems, or failure in their or our operational infrastructure, (xiii) risk related to certain minimum service requirements in our customer contracts, (xiv) market acceptance of our EO services and our dependence upon our ability to keep pace with the latest technological advances, (xv) competition for EO services, (xvi) challenges with international operations or unexpected changes to the regulatory environment in certain markets, (xvii) unknown defects or errors in our products, (xviii) risk related to the capital-intensive nature of our business and our ability to raise adequate capital to finance our business strategies, (xix) substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern, (xx) uncertainties beyond our control related to the production, launch, commissioning, and/or operation of our satellites and related ground systems, software and analytic technologies, (xxi) the failure of the market for EO services to achieve the growth potential we expect, (xxii) risks related to our satellites and related equipment becoming impaired, (xxiii) risks related to the failure of our satellites to operate as intended, (xxiv) production and launch delays, launch failures, and damage or destruction to our satellites during launch and (xxv) the impact of natural disasters, unusual or prolonged unfavorable weather conditions, epidemic outbreaks, terrorist acts and geopolitical events (including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, in the Gaza Strip and the Red Sea region) on our business and satellite launch schedules. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Satellogic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed or to be filed by Satellogic from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Satellogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Satellogic can give no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.







Media Contacts







Satellogic, Inc.





Ryan Driver, VP of Strategy & Corporate Development







pr@satellogic.com





