SATELLOGIC INC (SATL) Surges 8.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Satellogic Inc. SATL shares rallied 8.5% in the last trading session to close at $5.38. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 54.5% gain over the past four weeks.

The increase in share price follows Satelllogic’s recent subcontract with Defense Technologies (IDT) to further support the U.S. Office of Naval Research (ONR) amid accelerating demand for satellite services globally.



This new agreement advances the Slingshot program to phases II (Summer 2026) and III (2027) post the completion of phase I. Slingshot is an R&D program in association with commercial partner GRVTY and is aimed at boosting maritime intelligence and low-latency orbital processing.



Last week, SATL reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results. Revenues for the quarter jumped 94% to $6.2 million, while 2025 revenues increased 38% to $17.7 million. Strength in imagery ordered by current and new Data & Analytics clients remains the primary catalyst.



As of Dec 31, 2025, remaining performance obligations were $65.1 million. Out of these, $28.6 million is expected to be recognized as revenue within the first year.



Satellogic is a vertically integrated geospatial analytics company engaged in the construction of a scalable and fully automated Earth Observation platform to render satellite imagery cost-effective and easily accessible.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.05 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +68.8%. Revenues are expected to be $6.44 million, up 90% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For SATELLOGIC INC, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SATL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

SATELLOGIC INC is part of the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry. EchoStar SATS, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.2% higher at $110.84. SATS has returned 1.9% in the past month.

For EchoStar, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +11.8% over the past month to -$0.87. This represents a change of -22.5% from what the company reported a year ago. EchoStar currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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