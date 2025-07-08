Satellogic, Inc. Joins U.S. Russell 3000® Index, Enhancing Capital Markets Presence

Satellogic joins the Russell 3000® Index, enhancing its investment visibility and supporting its growth in Earth observation.

Satellogic, Inc., a satellite manufacturer and provider of high-resolution Earth observation data, has announced its addition to the U.S. small-cap Russell 3000® Index, effective after the market close on June 27, 2025. This membership signifies a notable milestone for the company, aligning its market presence with its growth as a leader in the industry and enhancing its visibility among institutional investors. CEO Emiliano Kargieman expressed that this inclusion reflects the team's dedication and the performance of their scalable Earth observation platform. The company aims to democratize access to geospatial data to address pressing global issues such as climate change and energy supply. This development is expected to bolster Satellogic's liquidity and appeal within the investment community.

Potential Positives

Satellogic's inclusion in the U.S. small-cap Russell 3000® Index enhances its visibility within the investment community, expected to attract more institutional investors.

Being part of the Russell indices validates Satellogic's growth and strong performance, underscoring its position as a leader in the Earth observation and satellite manufacturing industry.

The membership in the Russell 3000® Index is likely to increase liquidity for Satellogic's shares, which can positively impact its stock performance.

Potential Negatives

Inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index may not translate to financial growth or stability, as the company has acknowledged various risks that could hinder revenue generation and market growth.

The forward-looking statements included in the press release highlight significant uncertainties, creating potential concerns regarding the company's ability to meet investor expectations and achieve projected milestones.

The reliance on third-party vendors and partners for critical operational needs, such as satellite launches and component supply, poses considerable risk to Satellogic’s operational integrity and timelines.

$SATL Insider Trading Activity

$SATL insiders have traded $SATL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SATL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICK DUNN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 161,032 shares for an estimated $682,512 .

. MATTHEW TIRMAN (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,378 shares for an estimated $109,064.

$SATL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $SATL stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Satellogic, Inc.





(NASDAQ: SATL), a leader in satellite manufacturing and high-resolution Earth observation data, today announced that it has been added as a member of the U.S. small-cap Russell 3000



®



Index, effective after market close on June 27, 2025 as part of the 2025 Russell indexes constitution.





The Russell 3000



®



Index is a comprehensive, market-capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the 3,000 largest U.S. public companies. Membership in this widely recognized index means automatic inclusion in either the large-cap Russell 1000



®



Index or small-cap Russell 2000



®



Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies.





Inclusion in the Russell 3000



®



Index marks a significant milestone for Satellogic, aligning our capital markets presence with the company’s sustained growth and progress as a leader in the earth observation and satellite manufacturing industry. This addition is expected to enhance Satellogic’s visibility within the investment community, providing greater exposure to institutional investors and increasing liquidity for its shares. It further underscores Satellogic's strong fundamentals and business performance, validating its vertically integrated approach to democratizing access to high-resolution Earth Observation data. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies.





“We are incredibly honored to join the Russell 3000 Index,” said Emiliano Kargieman, CEO & Co-Founder of Satellogic. “This inclusion is a testament to our team’s dedication, the robust performance of our scalable Earth Observation platform, and our commitment to delivering accessible and affordable insights to customers worldwide. We believe this will significantly increase our visibility among a broader base of institutional investors, supporting our continued growth and our mission to help solve some of the world's most pressing challenges, from climate change to energy supply and national security. We look forward to this new chapter and the opportunities it presents for our shareholders.”





About Satellogic





Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is creating and continuously enhancing the first scalable, fully automated EO platform with the ability to remap the entire planet at both high-frequency and high-resolution, providing accessible and affordable solutions for customers. Satellogic’s mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform of high-resolution images to help solve the world’s most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at the lowest cost in the industry. With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point. To learn more, please visit: http://www.satellogic.com





Forward-Looking Statements





This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intends”, “may”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “should”, “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Satellogic’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Satellogic. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Satellogic. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to generate revenue as expected, including due to challenges created by macroeconomic concerns, geopolitical uncertainty (e.g., trade relationships), financial market fluctuations and related factors, (ii) our ability to effectively market and sell our EO services and to convert contracted revenues and our pipeline of potential contracts into actual revenues, (iii) risks related to the secured convertible notes, (iv) the potential loss of one or more of our largest customers, (v) the considerable time and expense related to our sales efforts and the length and unpredictability of our sales cycle, (vi) risks and uncertainties associated with defense-related contracts, (vii) risk related to our pricing structure, (viii) our ability to scale production of our satellites as planned, (ix) unforeseen risks, challenges and uncertainties related to our expansion into new business lines, (x) our dependence on third parties, including SpaceX, to transport and launch our satellites into space, (xi) our reliance on third-party vendors and manufacturers to build and provide certain satellite components, products, or services and the inability of these vendors and manufacturers to meet our needs, (xii) our dependence on ground station and cloud-based computing infrastructure operated by third pirates for value-added services, and any errors, disruption, performance problems, or failure in their or our operational infrastructure, (xiii) risk related to certain minimum service requirements in our customer contracts, (xiv) market acceptance of our EO services and our dependence upon our ability to keep pace with the latest technological advances, including those related to artificial intelligence and machine learning, (xv) our ability to identify suitable acquisition candidates or consummate acquisitions on acceptable terms, or our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, (xvi) competition for EO services, (xvii) challenges with international operations or unexpected changes to the regulatory environment in certain markets, (xviii) unknown defects or errors in our products, (xix) risk related to the capital-intensive nature of our business and our ability to raise adequate capital to finance our business strategies, (xx) uncertainties beyond our control related to the production, launch, commissioning, and/or operation of our satellites and related ground systems, software and analytic technologies, (xxi) the failure of the market for EO services to achieve the growth potential we expect, (xxii) risks related to our satellites and related equipment becoming impaired, (xxiii) risks related to the failure of our satellites to operate as intended, (xxiv) production and launch delays, launch failures, and damage or destruction to our satellites during launch, (xxv) the impact of natural disasters, unusual or prolonged unfavorable weather conditions, epidemic outbreaks, terrorist acts and geopolitical events (including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, in the Gaza Strip and the Red Sea region) on our business and satellite launch schedules and (xxvi) the anticipated benefits of the domestication may not materialize. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Satellogic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed or to be filed by Satellogic from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Satellogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Satellogic can give no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.





Contacts





Investor Relations:





Ryan Driver, VP of Strategy & Corporate Development





ryan.driver@Satellogic.com





Media Relations:





Satellogic





pr@Satellogic.com



