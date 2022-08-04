Satellites maker SES's half-year profit beats estimates

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Satellite company SES SESFg.LU on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected core earnings for the first half of the year driven by its core video business.

The Luxembourg-based group reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 545 million euros ($554 million) for the January-June period, on a revenue of 899 million euros.

Analysts on average had predicted a first-half adjusted EBITDA of 539.2 million euros and revenue of 895 million euros in a company-provided poll compiled by Vara Research.

"We are fully on track to deliver on our full year revenue and EBITDA outlook," said Chief Executive Steve Collar said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9839 euros)

