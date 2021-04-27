Companies

Satellite operator Eutelsat to buy stake in Britain's OneWeb

Contributor
Piotr Lipinski Reuters
Published

Satellite operator Eutelsat signed an agreement to buy about 24% of its British rival OneWeb for $550 million, a "compelling" entry point to low earth orbit (LEO) opportunity, the French company said on Tuesday.

April 27 (Reuters) - Satellite operator Eutelsat ETL.PA signed an agreement to buy about 24% of its British rival OneWeb for $550 million, a "compelling" entry point to low earth orbit (LEO) opportunity, the French company said on Tuesday.

The cash-only transaction, which is the biggest M&A deal for Eutelsat's chief executive Rodolphe Belmer since he took the reins in 2016, will make the company OneWeb's third-biggest shareholder after the British government and India's Bharti Global.

($1 = 0.8277 euros)

(Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((piotr.lipinski@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 92;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular