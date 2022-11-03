Satellite group SES beats quarterly core profit estimate

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Satellite firm SES SESFg.LU on Thursday reported a beat in its quarterly core profit, citing solid execution across its business and expected contribution from the acquisition of satellite communications business DRS GES.

The Luxembourg-based company posted a third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of 284 million euros ($278.77 million) on revenues of 501 million euros.

Analysts on average had predicted a third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of 277 million euros and revenue of 494 million euros in a Vara Research poll provided by the company.

The company also confirmed its outlook for 2022. ​

($1 = 1.0187 euros)

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

