Companies

Satellite group SES beats quarterly core profit estimate

November 03, 2022 — 02:30 am EDT

Written by Dagmarah Mackos for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Satellite firm SES SESFg.LU on Thursday reported a beat in its quarterly core profit, citing solid execution across its business and expected contribution from the acquisition of satellite communications business DRS GES.

The Luxembourg-based company posted a third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of 284 million euros ($278.77 million) on revenues of 501 million euros.

Analysts on average had predicted a third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of 277 million euros and revenue of 494 million euros in a Vara Research poll provided by the company.

The company also confirmed its outlook for 2022. ​

($1 = 1.0187 euros)

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((dagmarah.mackos@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter