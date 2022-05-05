Satellite firm SES's Q1 earnings beat estimates on networks business

Satellite company SES on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected quarterly core earnings driven by resilient performance in its networks business.

The Luxembourg-based group reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 274 million euros ($290.74 million) for the first quarter, on revenue of 448 million euros.

Analysts on average had predicted adjusted EBITDA of 258.4 million euros and revenue of 438.0 million euros in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9424 euros)

