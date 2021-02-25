Satellite firm SES sees lower earnings, sales in 2021

Contributors
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Boleslaw Lasocki Reuters
Published

Satellite company SES predicted on Thursday lower revenues and core profit for this year after reporting 2020 results in line with its forecast.

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Satellite company SES SESFg.LU predicted on Thursday lower revenues and core profit for this year after reporting 2020 results in line with its forecast.

The Luxembourg-based group, one of the world's biggest satellite service providers, estimates its 2021 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be between 1.06 and 1.10 billion euros with the revenues of 1.76 billion to 1.82 billion euros. Those compare with core profit of 1.15 billion euros ($1.40 billion) and revenues of 1.88 billion euros ($2.29 billion) reported in 2020.

The group had previously forecast EBITDA of 1.12 billion to 1.16 billion euros from revenues of 1.86 billion to 1.90 billion euros for last year.

($1 = 0.8214 euros)

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian and Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 05;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters