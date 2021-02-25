Satellite firm SES sees lower earnings, sales in 2021

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Satellite company SES SESFg.LU predicted on Thursday lower revenues and core profit for this year after reporting 2020 results in line with its forecast.

The Luxembourg-based group, one of the world's biggest satellite service providers, estimates its 2021 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be between 1.06 and 1.10 billion euros with the revenues of 1.76 billion to 1.82 billion euros. Those compare with core profit of 1.15 billion euros ($1.40 billion) and revenues of 1.88 billion euros ($2.29 billion) reported in 2020.

The group had previously forecast EBITDA of 1.12 billion to 1.16 billion euros from revenues of 1.86 billion to 1.90 billion euros for last year.

($1 = 0.8214 euros)

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian and Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk)

